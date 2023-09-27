Carolina Herrera to showcase at Dubai Fashion Week

New York-based Carolina Herrera, designed by Wes Gordon, will be the guest of honour at the upcoming Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) in October.

Dubai Fashion Week, which runs October 8 to 15, was founded by Dubai Design District, a member of TECOM Group PJSC and the Arab Fashion Council. The showcase will present spring/summer 2024 collections from over 25 designers from 12 countries, including Michael Cinco, The Giving Movement, Weinsanto, Lama Jouni, Mrs. Keepa, Dima Ayad, Pipatchara, and Valentin Yudashkin. The event begins with an exclusive gathering of media, buyers and celebrities on October 8.

The following day, October 9, Carolina Herrera will present its spring/summer 2024 collection, which was shown in New York earlier this month, alongside exclusive designs crafted to commemorate the occasion. In addition, an intimate dinner will be hosted honouring Gordon, and throughout the week, the designer label will host a trunk show welcoming clients privately to explore the collection.

On joining the line-up, Gordon said in a statement: "We are thrilled to be a part of Dubai Fashion Week for this season. We couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to bring our Spring Summer Collection all the way from New York, and to have the opportunity share it with the fashion community of Dubai and the Arab Fashion Council. We look forward to staging an unforgettable experience.”

Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Dubai Fashion Week returns October 8 to 15 for spring/summer 2024

Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice president of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, added: “Dubai made a grand entrance onto the global fashion stage with the launch of Dubai Fashion Week. The event pushes the boundaries of style and design in the region, bringing forth innovative and world-class talent from around the world. Carolina Herrera's participation in Dubai Fashion Week is a testament to the growing significance of Dubai as a global fashion hub and influence.

“As our region continues to evolve into a powerhouse for fashion and luxury, Dubai Fashion Week is pivotal in highlighting the talent and creativity within this vibrant and diverse region and bringing new fashion and creative experiences to audiences here – and with Carolina Herrera’s participation this edition, it is certainly doing that.”

Dubai Fashion Week SS24 to feature more than 25 designers

Dubai Fashion Week officially launched with an intimate event this spring, evolving from the Arab Fashion Week, which saw its 21st edition in October 2022, to move it in line with the global fashion calendar. This autumn, Dubai Fashion Week will feature catwalk shows, exclusive events, book signings, a trunk show in collaboration with Mall of the Emirates, capsule launches, brand activations and industry talks as it looks to gain status as a global fashion capital.

The seven-day event will also allow regional designers to meet and do business with international buyers and distributors, as well as serve as a gateway for international talent and brands to continue expanding their global footprint through the Middle East.

In addition, this season will also feature support for new talent in partnership with the Graduate Fashion Foundation, which runs Graduate Fashion Week, with a catwalk show highlighting innovative presentations by graduate students worldwide from more than 30 universities. There will also be showcases from the d3-based FAD Institute and the Italian fashion school Polimoda.

Jacob Abrian, chief executive of the Arab Fashion Council, said: "Dubai Fashion Week exemplifies the formidable power of fashion, evolving into a global force that unites talents across borders. The Arab Fashion Council's steadfast mission has always been to catapult the region's fashion industry onto the global stage, laying the foundation for a thriving creative economy.

“This DFW edition represents a pivotal moment in reshaping the global fashion landscape and fortifying the international fashion community. Dubai Fashion Week, with its roster of impressive global designers and strong multinational support, stands as a testament to the event's sustainable growth. We take pride in our achievements, but our future holds a treasure trove of surprises and ambitious plans."