Caroline Wozniacki teams up with Ovvo Optics

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki has launched an exclusive sunglasses collection with Ovvo Optics for men and women.

The 11-piece capsule line, which has been inspired by Wozniacki’s style both on and off the court, features styles for men and women named after her friends and family, as well as famous Danes such as Viggo Mortensen, Karl Lagerfeld and Freja Beha Erichsen.

The women’s collection features seven styles each available in three colourways, including a butterfly frame made from surgical stainless steel and titanium composite and an oversized version of Wozniacki’s go-to pair of aviators. While the four styles for men are reimagined classic men’s shapes in sleek, modern materials with a sporty feel.

This marks the eyewear firm’s first collaboration and foray into fashion and saw the tennis star working with OVVO’s design team in Europe to create the collaboration.

“The C. Wozniacki + OVVO Collection merges statement-making style with technological advancements, including OVVO’s patented screwless-hinge and signature lightweight construction, for increased comfort. Inspired by the two-time Grand Slam finalist’s fierce playing style and ability to mix it up on the court, the collection includes a diverse range of frames that will work for any age, personality and occasion,” states the brand.

Image: Ovvo Optics website