Carter’s launches first maternity collection

American children’s apparel retailer, Carter’s, launched its Little Planet Mama Collection, marking its first step into maternity wear.

The capsule collection will consist of nursing-friendly, “comfortable” and “versatile” items for expectant, as well as new moms and features practical details such as pockets, snaps and front buttons. The core range includes dresses, t-shirts, jumpsuits, and lounge pants and covers sizes from XS to XXL.

Carrie Andersen, vice president of merchandising for Little Planet by Carter’s, said in a release: “We celebrate moms in every stage of parenting, which is why we created a collection that goes beyond traditional maternity wear and focuses on classic pieces designed to be worn while pregnant, and after.”

The Little Planet brand was relaunched in 2021 and expanded into toddler sizing in the previous year.

The new collection is currently available on the brand’s website and will be stocked up with new pieces in autumn.