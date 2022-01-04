Cartier watches and Hermés bags among Artcurial’s first big auction of the year

French auction market Artcurial is starting the year off with a bang, with its first high-end auction to take place in Monte Carlo’s Hotel Hermitage from January 15 to 19.

The event will involve public exhibitions and auctions of a prestigious selection of goods, from jewellery and rare watches to luxury handbags.

Artcurial Monaco’s director, Louis Grether, said in a release: “The year 2021 has been an exceptional year for Artcurial Monaco and we are considering our next luxury sale in January 2022 with great confidence.”

Dior, Cartier, Hermés and Rolex are among the reputable brands to be up for auction, while many names are also set to return from previous auctions. Repossi is one of those renewing its loyalty to Artcurial, following the success of its vintage auction last July. For the winter edition, the brand will be releasing the second part of its heritage pieces collection to be made available at the event.

The French auction house was founded in 2002 and has since launched new specialities, bringing it to 25 areas of expertise, and opened a number of global subsidiaries, one of which is the Monte Carlo residency. According to its site, the house has made close to 150 million euros of sales volume in 2020 and expected the upcoming event to bring in further “unprecedented sales”.