 
  • Home
  • News
  • Fashion
  • Casa de Criadores concludes 2025 Brazilian fashion season

Casa de Criadores concludes 2025 Brazilian fashion season

Sheer fabrics, alternative materials, handmade details and layering defined the runway at the event, a platform for independent designers
Fashion |In Pictures
Sidohui Studios made a statement in support of indigenous peoples Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
By Marta De Divitiis

loading...

Automated translation

Read the original pt
Scroll down to read more

In the first half of December, the Centro Cultural São Paulo in the city of São Paulo, Brazil, hosted the 57th edition of Casa de Criadores, an event that has become a platform for boosting the creative economy. This season's shows, the last of the year, demonstrated that the event continues its role as a manifesto for minorities while also providing a stage for less alternative brands. See what was on display in the photos below.

Inclusive fashion

A shirt with detachable sleeves for ease of dressing from Moda Inclusiva Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Tailoring and sophistication

A sarong-style skirt and woven fabric jacket by Paula Fávaro Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A wide-leg jumpsuit over a shirt by Daus Haus (a collaboration between Rober Dognani and Felipe Fanaia Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A satin dress over a tulle petticoat Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A long skirt and uniquely shaped top by Koia Brand Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A wide-cut damask dress by Not Equal Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Wide-leg trousers and a T-shirt by Hugo It Brand Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A wide-leg jumpsuit by Fabia Bercsek Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A sophisticated silhouette and splatter print by Talentos Senac Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A printed jacket and wide-leg trousers by UMS 458 Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Sheer fabrics, appliqués and collages

Netting and denim appliqués at Fkawallyspunk Culture Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Sheer fabric and texture on a dress by Vinicius Afonso Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A dress made from used umbrella waste by Trama Afetiva Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Sheer fabric and asymmetry at Vivao Project Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Sheer fabric at Guma Joana Alma Selena Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Patchwork denim trousers and a jacket with patches by N-E Recycled Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Sheer pieces by Lebenites presented by the Cisne Negro Ballet Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A top and skirt made from denim waistbands by Creations Lil Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Volume and applied patches at Lucas Caslu Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A print reminiscent of bleeding skin by Dystopic Corps Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A neon print by PriGotik Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Heart-shaped patchwork on a dress by Oficina Moda Autoral ModaFransForma Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Handmade: lace, embroidery, crochet and more

A lace bikini and top by Filipe Freire Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Naïf embroidery at Marisa Moura Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A crochet top and footwear by Nalimo Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
A macramé top with ribbons over denim by Vitor Cunha Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Exuberant embroidery on tops by Jorge Feitosa Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Shorts and a top made from plastic bags at AfroPerifa Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Lace on a dress by Leandro Quaresma Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Crochet on a miniskirt and top by Berimbau Brasil Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
Hand-painting on a dress by Marlo Studio Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite
In summary
  • The 57th edition of Casa de Criadores, held at the Centro Cultural São Paulo, stood out as a platform for the creative economy, maintaining its character as a manifesto for minorities and making space for diverse brands.
  • The shows presented a variety of trends, including inclusive fashion with adaptable pieces; sophisticated tailoring with wide silhouettes and fine fabrics; and the exploration of sheer fabrics, appliqués and collages on denim and recycled materials.
  • The event also celebrated craftsmanship, with a focus on lace, embroidery, crochet and techniques like macramé and patchwork, highlighting the richness of handmade details in contemporary fashion.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.

FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com

Brazil
Casa de Criadores
Inclusive fashion