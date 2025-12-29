Casa de Criadores concludes 2025 Brazilian fashion season

In the first half of December, the Centro Cultural São Paulo in the city of São Paulo, Brazil, hosted the 57th edition of Casa de Criadores, an event that has become a platform for boosting the creative economy. This season's shows, the last of the year, demonstrated that the event continues its role as a manifesto for minorities while also providing a stage for less alternative brands. See what was on display in the photos below.

Inclusive fashion

A shirt with detachable sleeves for ease of dressing from Moda Inclusiva Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Tailoring and sophistication

A sarong-style skirt and woven fabric jacket by Paula Fávaro Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A wide-leg jumpsuit over a shirt by Daus Haus (a collaboration between Rober Dognani and Felipe Fanaia Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A satin dress over a tulle petticoat Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A long skirt and uniquely shaped top by Koia Brand Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A wide-cut damask dress by Not Equal Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Wide-leg trousers and a T-shirt by Hugo It Brand Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A wide-leg jumpsuit by Fabia Bercsek Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A sophisticated silhouette and splatter print by Talentos Senac Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A printed jacket and wide-leg trousers by UMS 458 Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Sheer fabrics, appliqués and collages

Netting and denim appliqués at Fkawallyspunk Culture Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Sheer fabric and texture on a dress by Vinicius Afonso Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A dress made from used umbrella waste by Trama Afetiva Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Sheer fabric and asymmetry at Vivao Project Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Sheer fabric at Guma Joana Alma Selena Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Patchwork denim trousers and a jacket with patches by N-E Recycled Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Sheer pieces by Lebenites presented by the Cisne Negro Ballet Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A top and skirt made from denim waistbands by Creations Lil Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Volume and applied patches at Lucas Caslu Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A print reminiscent of bleeding skin by Dystopic Corps Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A neon print by PriGotik Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Heart-shaped patchwork on a dress by Oficina Moda Autoral ModaFransForma Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Handmade: lace, embroidery, crochet and more

A lace bikini and top by Filipe Freire Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Naïf embroidery at Marisa Moura Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A crochet top and footwear by Nalimo Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

A macramé top with ribbons over denim by Vitor Cunha Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Exuberant embroidery on tops by Jorge Feitosa Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Shorts and a top made from plastic bags at AfroPerifa Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Lace on a dress by Leandro Quaresma Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Crochet on a miniskirt and top by Berimbau Brasil Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

Hand-painting on a dress by Marlo Studio Credits: @marcelosoubhia @agfotosite

In summary The 57th edition of Casa de Criadores, held at the Centro Cultural São Paulo, stood out as a platform for the creative economy, maintaining its character as a manifesto for minorities and making space for diverse brands.

The shows presented a variety of trends, including inclusive fashion with adaptable pieces; sophisticated tailoring with wide silhouettes and fine fabrics; and the exploration of sheer fabrics, appliqués and collages on denim and recycled materials.

The event also celebrated craftsmanship, with a focus on lace, embroidery, crochet and techniques like macramé and patchwork, highlighting the richness of handmade details in contemporary fashion.