Casa de Criadores concludes 2025 Brazilian fashion season

In the first half of December, the Centro Cultural São Paulo in the city of São Paulo, Brazil, hosted the 57th edition of Casa de Criadores, an event that has become a platform for boosting the creative economy. This season's shows, the last of the year, demonstrated that the event continues its role as a manifesto for minorities while also providing a stage for less alternative brands. See what was on display in the photos below.
Inclusive fashion
Tailoring and sophistication
Sheer fabrics, appliqués and collages
Handmade: lace, embroidery, crochet and more
In summary
The 57th edition of Casa de Criadores, held at the Centro Cultural São Paulo, stood out as a platform for the creative economy, maintaining its character as a manifesto for minorities and making space for diverse brands.
The shows presented a variety of trends, including inclusive fashion with adaptable pieces; sophisticated tailoring with wide silhouettes and fine fabrics; and the exploration of sheer fabrics, appliqués and collages on denim and recycled materials.
The event also celebrated craftsmanship, with a focus on lace, embroidery, crochet and techniques like macramé and patchwork, highlighting the richness of handmade details in contemporary fashion.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com