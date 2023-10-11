Casa93 students present collective fashion show '66°33' at PFW

During the most recent September 2023 edition of Paris Fashion Week (PFW), French fashion school Casa93 presented a collective fashion show showcasing the designs of the students of its sixth graduating class.

Casa93 is an alternative fashion institution founded in Seine-Saint-Denis, France that admits young students aged 18 to 25 without a previous diploma, is free of charge and focuses on education about eco-design and sustainability.

The French school was invited to take part in Copenhagen Fashion Week last August on the occasion of the celebration of 100 years of French diplomacy in Denmark. On September 26, this was followed by a catwalk presentation at Paris Fashion Week SS24 entitled 66°33 which consisted of about 50 looks created by the 20 students of its sixth graduating class.

Casa93 collective fashion show at Paris Fashion Week SS24. Credits: Courtesy of Casa93.

Casa93 collective fashion show at Paris Fashion Week SS24. Credits: Courtesy of Casa93.

The name ‘66°33’ is a reference to the coordinates of the arctic circle. With the collective collection, Casa93 aimed to convey a message of hope, presenting “an original, optimistic world imagined by the young designers” that counters “the negative observations of the state of the world we see a lot in fashion,” a press release shared by the school read.

Casa93 collective fashion show at Paris Fashion Week SS24. Credits: Courtesy of Casa93.

Casa93 collective fashion show at Paris Fashion Week SS24. Credits: Courtesy of Casa93.

The young creatives transformed fabrics and clothes donated by leading fashion houses using upcycling techniques, traditional techniques, including crochet, and more experimental techniques. The experimental techniques included the use of heat guns or instinctive moulding.

In addition, Casa93 students collaborated with fashion house Christian Louboutin and presented their looks in conjunction with shoes from Christian Louboutin. The young designers customised the footwear in collaboration with the luxury label.

To reinforce the message of their collective collection 66° 33, Casa93 students selected a French poem that served as the manifest of the catwalk show.

Read the translated version below:

66° 33' - the end is nigh

It's a good start

Here. 66 degrees 33 minutes

The Arctic Circle.

Where it all ends

And from where everything can (re)begin

Through the resilience of shock

And reach serenity

The light is there, so close.

All you have to do is approach it.

And everything can (re)begin.