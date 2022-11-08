Casablanca unveils first debut sneaker

Parisian fashion house Casablanca has unveiled its first sneaker, designed entirely in-house.

The Atlantis sneaker has been designed by founder and creative director Charaf Tajer and art director Steve Grimes and takes its inspiration from the lost magical underwater kingdom.

The sneaker style offers Casablanca’s unique free-spirited identity to the luxury sneaker market, with a fluid sole design that looks like a wave encasing the shoe. While the upper, in direct contrast, adopts a classic timeless sports shoe with perforated leather and vibrant suede accents.

Image: Casablanca

Each element of the sneaker silhouette was intended to be “shockingly beautiful,” explains Casablanca in the press release, with its inimitable curvature designed to be a reflection of laid-back elegance and refinement.

The sneaker has been designed in Paris, developed in Italy and crafted in South-East Asia, which Casablanca state ensures it is “made between comfort and wearability, and a meticulous, elevated attention to detail, materials and construction”.

Casablanca’s Atlantis sneaker will drop as a brand-exclusive online on November 16 before heading to a list of global stockists on November 18.

Image: Casablanca

Image: Casablanca