Casetify teams up with Barbie on tech collection

Phone case and tech accessories brand Casetify has unveiled its first-ever collaboration with Mattel Inc’s Barbie brand.

The limited-edition collection, launching on December 15, will feature a range of customisable tech accessories inspired by Barbie, available on Casetify’s signature range of Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Bounce, Clear, and Pillow Cases.

Highlights from the line include a brand new Pin’It Case allowing customers to attach their favourite Barbie charms and accessories in their own design and a collectable Silicone Purse Case with a built-in strap mimicking the look of an actual Barbie doll bag.

Fans will also be able to personalise the Barbie Pillow Case by adding their name or monogram in a special Barbie typeface, a style which will be sold exclusively on the Casetify Co-lab app for one week following launch.

The Barbie x Casetify collection offers accessories made for the iPhone, including the new iPhone 14 series, Samsung, Google Pixel, AirPods and AirPods Pro, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, Macbook, and iPad. In addition, Barbie fans will also be able to purchase Bead Straps featuring pink beads with iconic Barbie motif charms.

The range will be available worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab from December 15, as well as the app and at Casetify Studio locations. Prices range from 33 to 90 pounds / 38 to 98 US dollars.

Image: Barbie x Casetify