Casio G-Shock debuts men's military series

Casio G-Shock, has announced the Clean Military, with new models based on the iconic G-Shock DW5600. The new collection is both spring and vintage inspired.

The DW5600LCU-1 in black and DW5600CU-7 in white are classic styles, while the DW5600CU-9 in bright yellow offers a pop of color.

The watches feature a resin case, minimal face design, and other resilient features. The DW5600LCU and DW5600CU models also boast a multi-function alarm and flash alert function in a 42.8mm case. Each model in the series also comes equipped with G-Shock's signature shock resistance and 200M water resistant structure, as well as an EL backlight, 1/100th second stopwatch, a countdown timer and 12/24 time formats.

Price points for the line start at 99 dollars and they will be available beginning in May 2017.

While G-Shock had long been associated with more rugged offering, they have begun to take an approach to being slightly more fashion forward. The accessibility of their price points is very appealing to customers, with some ranges starting as low as 19 dollars. Now, they are approaching more of a fashion evolution as they attempt to appeal to a wider range of customers.

Photo: Casio