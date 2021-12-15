Casio G-Shock releases collaboration with John Mayer

Casio G-Shock has released its collaboration with John Mayer.

The limited edition watch, called Ref. 6900-PT80, was also designed alongside Hodinkee, a blog covering everything to do with watches.

The watch itself is reminiscent of an era “that brought us big hair, acid wash jeans, and the Super Bowl Shuffle.” The watch itself is based off of the mid-1980s Casio PT-80 keyboard.

Hodinkee and John Mayer have partnered on a previous collection last year. This newest collaboration has resulted in a watch with an off-white resin case and strap, with bright colours to indicate functionality. Harking back once more to the past, the watch uses the colours from the original PT-80 keyboard.

The watch is now available on the G-Shock website and its Soho store, as well as on the Hodinkee online webstore.