Castilla y León expands support for regional fashion sector through industry education initiatives

The Spanish region of Castilla y León is continuing efforts to strengthen its textile and fashion industry through the third year of its "Uniendo Moda Castilla y León" initiative, a program designed to support business growth, talent development, and industry visibility.

According to project organisers, the region's textile and fashion sector generates more than 185 million Euros in annual turnover, supports over 2,200 jobs, and includes nearly 500 companies. The industry represents around 5 percent of Castilla y León’s industrial base.

Funded by the Regional Ministry of Industry, Trade and Employment and managed by CEOE Castilla y León, the initiative focuses on promotion, commercial development, training, digitalisation, and entrepreneurship. The programme aims to help both established businesses and emerging designers adapt to changing market demands.

For fashion students and educators, the project includes a range of professional development opportunities. Planned activities include entrepreneurship workshops, mentoring sessions, and masterclasses covering topics such as artificial intelligence in design, branding, marketing, and communication. Organisers will also create a business directory and a resource guide focused on innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and internationalisation.

The initiative is increasing the sector’s visibility through participation in major industry events, including Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, MOMAD, Atelier Couture, Pasarela Larios in Málaga, and the Castilla y León Fashion Week. A showroom in Madrid will also showcase regional designers to media, stylists, influencers, and industry professionals.

Project organisers say the programme is intended to strengthen connections between institutions, businesses, designers, and educational stakeholders while supporting the long-term competitiveness of the region’s fashion industry.