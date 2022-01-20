Castore becomes Silverstone's team wear supplier

Premium sportswear brand Castore has announced a strategic partnership with British motor racing circuit Silverstone.

The new partnership will see Castore becoming the team wear supplier for Silverstone and launch a new e-commerce store for the motor circuit, which will feature exclusive merchandise collections, including the Castore x Silverstone Lifestyle and Fanwear ranges.

Castore will also fit out the new Silverstone megastore with the exclusive ranges, alongside its mainline collections and other Silverstone merchandise. It will support Silverstone’s official merchandise hubs across the biggest race weekends, including the Formula 1 British Grand Prix and MotoGP.

Commenting on the deal, Castore brand director for motorsport, Rich Brooks, said in a statement: “Better never stops at Castore, and with that ethos, we’re always striving to form partnerships with like-minded brands. Silverstone is a perfect alignment with Castore as we’re two premium British brands that are passionate about motorsport, innovation and providing exceptional experiences.

“We’re so excited about being able to provide our Castore x Silverstone Lifestyle collections and fanwear in Silverstone’s Megastore. It’s not lost on us how iconic it’ll be to see the Silverstone team wearing our exclusive Teamwear collections too.”

Silverstone commercial director, Nick Read, added: “We’re truly excited to join forces with Castore to improve the Silverstone leisurewear collection for fans and to develop a brand new team uniform. I am confident, through this partnership, that we will be able to provide the highest quality range of clothing for our customers and fans.”

The Castore x Silverstone e-commerce will launch in mid-February.