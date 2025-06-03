Cat Footwear launches collection to honour Caterpillar’s centennial anniversary

Cat Footwear, a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. and official footwear licensee of Caterpillar, is celebrating 100 years of innovation at the American construction, mining and other engineering equipment manufacturer with a limited-edition footwear collection.

The Cat Footwear Centennial collection is described as a “tribute to the monumental achievements that have defined the last century of engineering excellence,” and features three boots commemorating global achievements from the past century in which Caterpillar played an integral role: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, and the Channel Tunnel System.

Thomas Kennedy, group president of Wolverine Work, said in a statement: "For the past century, Caterpillar Inc. has shaped the infrastructure of our world - building bridges that define cities, digging tunnels that unite nations, and enabling space-age communications.

"Each boot in the collection is crafted as a tribute to the monumental feats that have shaped our world. They represent more than just our legacy; they symbolise our enduring commitment to building connections and breaking new ground."

The limited-edition collection is available on the Cat Footwear website and includes the ‘Golden Gate Bridge Boot,’ which features an overbuilt structural cage and "cable system" reminiscent of the bridge's iconic design, as well as gold hardware and detailing in a nod to the bridge's infamous name.

The ‘Apollo 11 Boot’ pays homage to the historic moon landing, featuring a stacked sole that is extremely lightweight, inspired by the gear of lunar explorers, as well as brushed, dusty colouring to mimic the appearance of the initial steps on the moon, while the ‘Channel Tunnel Boot’ honours the construction that united the UK with the European mainland, featuring a functioning headlight and sole lights that mimic trains speeding through a tunnel.