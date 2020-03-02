Cat Footwear uses Depop to sell latest collection

Cat Footwear has tapped more than fifty sellers on online marketplace Depop to launch the brands new ‘Raider Sport’ trainer.

The footwear brand has worked directly with each Depop seller to curate content for each feed that aligns with each individual sellers overall aesthetic, as it looks to engage directly with consumers and highlight the ‘Raider Sport’ which comes in various colourways.

The fifty sellers were all selected by the brand and include some of Depop’s most notorious personalities alongside sneaker focused resellers, and collectors who the brand states “all championing Cat Footwear’s spirit of originality”.

“We have always worked closely with a range of creatives and communities in our work with the Re-powered collection, so collaborating with Depop sellers felt like the next outlet to explore with our consumers,” explained Gemma Little, Cat Footwear’s international brand marketing manager in a statement. “The beauty of Depop is that it is such a social marketplace, and really celebrates originality. We wanted to launch our new silhouette straight into the captive audience of sellers that make up the creative Depop community, so that these consumers would experience the product first.”

This marks the first sneaker launch of its kind, utilising Depop, which boasts more than 15 million users globally, as Cat Footwear looks to own the space as an active social platform like other brands have done with Instagram and TikTok.

The ‘Raider Sport’ product, billed as a “progressive, futuristic take on a sneaker design that truly embodies the Cat DNA”, will be launched across each Depop profile ahead of it hitting shelves in stores and online, as the brand looks to utilise an innovative approach to cultural marketing and product drops.

There are eight colourways for the new unisex ‘Raider Sport’ trainer including pink, yellow, black, and white variations. Each pair is priced at 90 pounds.

The Depop launch is an experimental product and social launch for Cat Footwear, and as a result, the brand are keen to give back in order to continue to grow communities of creativity. Cat Footwear will donate all money raised from the activation via the sales on Depop to the Youth Urban Art Foundation, a charity committed to helping vulnerable and disadvantaged young people fulfil their potential by engaging them with music and other arts.

The partnership also comes as an extension to the Cat Footwear ‘Build For Better’ initiative.

Images: courtesy of Cat Footwear.