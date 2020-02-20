Cath Kidston collaborates with Merci Maman

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Cath Kidston is collaborating with personalised jewellery brand Merci Maman to launch a mix and match jewellery collection in time for Mother’s Day.

The collaboration centres around motherhoods and features unique bracelets, to mark the first time Cath Kidston have offered personalised jewellery.

Customers select their favourite Cath Kidston fabric bracelet, pick a Merci Maman charm, either in gold or silver, then personalise the charm with hand-engraved names, dates, or messages.

The personalised bracelet is available in five different prints and comes in three different sizes, child, teen and adult, with several different charms available to provide multiple personalisation options.

The Cath Kidston x Merci Maman collection is available from select Cath Kidston stores and online at Merci Maman. Prices start at 39 pounds for single bracelets ranging up to 79 pounds for the duo ‘Mummy & Me’ matching set.

Merci Maman UK country manager, Alix Stanworth said in a statement: “Merci Maman are delighted to collaborate with Cath Kidston and combine their iconic fabrics with our unique hand-engraved jewellery. Celebrating every aspect of motherhood is at the core of Merci Maman and these collaborative pieces are the perfect gift for the mother figure in your life.”

Images: courtesy of Merci Maman