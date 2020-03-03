Cath Kidston launches bedding with Ashley Wilde

Fashion and lifestyle brand Cath Kidston has announced a new bedding collaboration with global textiles leader, Ashley Wilde for spring/summer 2020.

The collection of four unique designs has been designed to “reflect the Cath Kidston brand ethos” and mixes beautiful vintage inspired prints with a modern twist, with each design adorned in whimsical patterns and signature Cath Kidston prints.

Available from March, the four designs feature bedlinen, from 45 pounds, as well as matching scatter cushions in a variety of colours, from 25 pounds, designed to complement each design.

Highlights of the collection includes the ‘Twilight Garden’, a classic, vintage print, featuring fern leaves and other vibrant green foliage combine with deep red florals and delicate mustard blooms, while the ‘British Birds’ design offers an escape to an enchanting woodland with delicate birds in vibrant tones of blue perch on blossom branches on a crisp, white 100 percent cotton.

For the scatter cushions, Cath Kidston has used its iconic button spot print on a classic cushion with stylish oxford edge, available in a colour palette of blue, navy, yellow, blush and mint.

The Cath Kidston x Ashley Wilde collection will be available online at cathkidston.co.uk, as well as selected Cath Kidston stores and other selected retailers.

Images: courtesy of Cath Kidston