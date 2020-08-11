Cath Kidston launches charity tote collection

Cath Kidson has released a new shopper tote bag, featuring new, limited-edition, hand-drawn prints to raise funds for The Prince’s Trust - Women Supporting Women initiative.

The prints, designed specifically for this collection, take inspiration from Cath Kidston's brand heritage and vintage florals, and are a mix of heritage paper bag stripes, houndstooth checks, chintz-inspired florals and a pop print.

The recyclable reusable carrier bag is made from Tyvek, a tough, light and water-resistant paper-like material that creases and folds perfectly.

Retailing at 18 pounds, 20 percent of each sale will go towards supporting The Prince’s Trust Women Supporting Women Initiative, which aims to change the lives of 10,000 young women within 5 years, by offering every young person the chance of success, by developing the confidence and skills they need to live, learn and earn.

There are 8 different styles to choose from, including a pop print inspired by Jimi Hendrix’s wardrobe, heritage stripes, florals, a bold yellow houndstooth and an antique fuschia print.

Images: courtesy of Cath Kidston