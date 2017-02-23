Cath Kidston to release ‘101 Dalmatians’ collection

The third instalment of the successful Disney and Cath Kidston collaboration will pay tribute to the 1960’s classic, ‘101 Dalmatians’, with Pongo, Perdita and their adorable puppies featuring within five brand new Cath Kidston prints.

Launching in Cath Kidston stores globally and online from May 26, the collection will see the ‘101 Dalmatians’ featured within some of the brand's signature prints including Button Spot and Townhouses, and will be available across all categories - bags and accessories, homeware, kids and fashion.

Commenting on the upcoming collection launch, Cath Kidston’s marketing director, Sue Chidler said: “We are thrilled to announce the next chapter in our partnership with Disney and introduce the ‘101 Dalmatians’ collection. Once again, we have thoroughly enjoyed marrying up our classic print designs with Disney’s original illustrations and we think that the result of this embodies our brand’s fun personality perfectly.

“There’s a natural synergy between Cath Kidston and ‘101 Dalmatians’, we share the same hometown, with our stories both starting in London. We also know that our customers have a real affinity with dogs so we are hoping they will enjoy collecting and treasuring this range.”

Disney and Cath Kidston announce ‘101 Dalmatians’ as third collaboration

The full collection of products are set to be revealed in the next few months, but the teaser images showcase a black spotty tote bag featuring the face of one of the Dalmatian puppies, alongside two of the exclusive prints. The first is Dalmatian Spot and sees Pongo, Perdita and their adorable puppies in a monochrome print lifted with pops pink, while the Townhouses print features the dogs being walked and the puppies playing.

To create the Townhouses Dogs print, Cath Kidston has revealed that its print design team reworked archive sketches of Notting Hill townhouses in soft monochrome shades, adding in original illustrations taken from the 1960’s ‘101 Dalmatians’ animation, showing dogs and their amusingly similar human counterparts. To complete the design, the brand has added a colourful flourish of bold pink roses to create an exclusive signature design.

The two previous Disney collaborations, with Winnie-the-Pooh and Mickey and Minnie Mouse were huge successes for the retailer, with numerous pieces selling out within 24 hours. It is expected with the brand's customer base loving dog prints that this collection will be just as eagerly anticipated.

Customers of Cath Kidston will be given the opportunity to shop the range before general sale a day earlier, on May 25 if they register their interest at CathKidston.com.

The Disney and Cath Kidston ‘101 Dalmatians’ goes on general sale from May 26.

Images: courtesy of Cath Kidston