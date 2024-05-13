Cath Kidston unveils collaboration with Paddington

British brand Cath Kidston has unveiled a limited-edition collaboration with much-loved children’s character Paddington Bear.

The Cath Kidston x Paddington collection, launching on May 15, is the first chapter in a bespoke series crafted for the marmalade-eating bear exploring Paddington’s favourite London spots.

The intricate, hand-painted prints featuring Paddington will feature across apparel, including pyjamas and dresses for women and girls, as well as on a range of bags and homeware.

Cath Kidston x Paddington collection Credits: Cath Kidston

The collection is available to shop exclusively on the Next website in the UK and globally, as well as in Cath Kidston stores in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Korea.

Fashion and lifestyle brand Cath Kidston was snapped up by Next in March 2023, with the British high street retailer acquiring its brand name, domain names and intellectual property of CK Acquisitions Ltd from administrators for 8.5 million pounds.

