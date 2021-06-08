Cath Kidston unveils Moomin collaboration

British lifestyle brand Cath Kidston is launching a collaboration with Moomin this month, featuring fashion for both adults and children.

The collection for summer 2021 refreshes two of Cath Kidston’s most-loved archive prints, the linen sprig and mushrooms, with a summery yellow and pink colour palette and the Moomin main characters Moomintroll, Moominmamma, Snorkmaiden and Little My.

The range has a strong floral theme, with characters depicted gardening, wearing traditional Scandinavian flower crowns, and enjoying meadows full of bright blooms.

Launching on June 21, the product range includes fashion, from print dresses and pyjamas to Breton tops and embroidered shirts, as well as a selection of rucksacks, tote bags, accessories, stationery, water bottles, travel cups, and lunch boxes. There are also beakers and plates for children.

Cath Kidston’s creative director, Holly Marler, said in a statement: “Nature was such an important inspiration to Moomin creator Tove Jansson – her illustrations are full of magical flowers, fascinating plants, and mysterious forests. We’re delighted to present this collection which takes its cue from Tove’s love of all things floral to celebrate summertime in bright, blooming colours.”

Highlights include a Moomins Mushroom Scenic pocket backpack in yellow, a patterned sleeveless midi shirt dress, a shirt with Moomins embroidered detailing on the collar, a yellow striped Breton top, and short woven pyjamas in a bright pink Moomins Linen Sprig print.

Image: courtesy of Cath Kidston

There are also fashion items for babies aged 0-28 months and children up to 12 years old.

Prices range from 7 pounds for a Cath Kidston x Moomin pen to 75 pounds for the midi shirt dress.

Moomins are central characters in a series of books and comic strips written by Finnish-Swedish writer and artist Tove Jansson between 1945 and 1980. They are one of Finland’s biggest exports.

The Cath Kidston x Moomin range will be available to purchase from Cath Kidston 180 Piccadilly and CathKidston.com from June 21.

