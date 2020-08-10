Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle collaborates with Missguided

Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle has released her first clothing collection with UK based online fashion retailer, Missguided.

Michelle’s client list includes the likes of stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, Shay Mitchell and many more.

The stylist has collaborated with Missguided to help fans dress like their celebrity idols on a budget. The sizing ranges from 4 to 18 and the prices from 10 to 60 pounds.

Her vision for the 43 pieces was to capture the off-duty LA style, so that the consumer can reproduce their celebrities' chic street looks.