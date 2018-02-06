Celebrity Stylist Elizabeth Stewart designs shoe collection

Elizabeth Stewart, celebrity stylist to actresses including Gal Gadot, Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, has created a shoe collection with contemporary footwear brand PLV (formerly known as Pour La Victoire).

The ‘Stand Tall’ collection, inspired by female empowerment and strength, features 10 styles including heels, platforms and loafers, which are set to debut in September and will retail for between 225 and 400 dollars.

This marks the first time Stewart has lent her name to a collection for retailing.

“My ultimate goal as a celebrity stylist is to ensure that when my clients step out onto the red carpet and into some of the most public moments of their lives that they feel confident, strong and empowered by what they’re wearing,” Stewart told WWD. “Fashion is an incredibly empowering tool for women to protect, enhance, embolden and even convey a message. I’ve partnered with PLV to design a collection of statement-making shoes perfect for the ‘red carpet moments’ in every woman’s life.”

The shoes will be available at select retail partners and on PLVshoes.com from September.

This isn’t PLV’s first celebrity collaboration, in 2013, the footwear brand named actress Cameron Diaz as its artistic director.