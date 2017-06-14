Céline Dion to debut lifestyle collection at Nordstrom

The latest celebrity to try her hand at the retail sector is the iconic Céline Dion. She first unveiled her lifestyle brand at Project back in February, and has now linked with Nordstrom for the debut of her fall 2017 collection in stores and online in August.

The collection features accessories, handbags and luggage with retail prices ranging from 58 dollars to 298 dollars. In total, the collection has about 100 pieces.

“I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom,” Dion said to WWD. “They’re a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them along with my partners at The Bugatti Group, Epic Rights and Prominent Brand + Talent. My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we’ve created beautiful designs with excellent quality and I can’t wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom.”

Dion joins other musicians like Beyoncé and Kanye who are doing their own fashion lines, but she has kept hers much more low key. Her mere celebrity is sure to help drive initial sales and business, although she does face the challenge of a tough retail climate for department stores. However, her clothing collection will go on.

Photo: via Céline Dion Facebook page