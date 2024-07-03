Celine expands Haute Parfumerie bath and body collection

French luxury brand Celine is continuing its push into beauty, after announcing its first cosmetics products, with an extension of its Haute Parfumerie collection bath and body line.

The collection, created by the French house’s artistic director Hedi Slimane, is expanding to include a liquid soap, body milk, hand cream, and hair mist later this year.

This follows the introduction of solid soaps, Cologne Céleste perfumed body oil and bath milk in 2023.

In a statement, Celine said that each of the bath and body formulas has been developed and custom-made by Slimane and are “highly perfumed,” reproducing the collection’s olfactory signature.

Celine Haute Parfumerie bath and body collection Credits: Celine

In Celine’s new offering, the liquid soap, body milk and hand cream will come in the brand’s Parade, La Peau Nue, Reptile and Cologne Céleste fragrances. The hair mist will be available in the Parade, Reptile and Black Tie scents.

Each new product will be available in either amber-coloured or white bottles and tubes, which are made from 50 percent recycled PET or 95 percent aluminium. They come with black pumps or caps featuring Celine’s Triomphe symbol, and labels are embellished with 17th-century style mouldings.

Celine Haute Parfumerie bath and body collection Credits: Celine

This extension follows Celine teasing its first cosmetics line in March with a lipstick collection. The debut lipstick, called ‘Rouge Triomphe’ will be launched this autumn and is composed of 89 percent natural origin ingredients. Another 14 shades are due to be released in January 2025.

Following the lipstick, Celine Beauté said each season it will add new collections designed by Slimane, including lip balms, mascaras, eyeliners and pencils, loose powders and blush cases, and nail polishes.