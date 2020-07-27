Celine to debut men's collections online

Celine has surprised the industry by deciding to participate in the digital iteration of Men's Fashion Month after all. The LVMH-owned luxury brand will be unveiling a project titled "The Dancing Kid" that will go live on Instagram, celine.com, and TikTok.

Celine began teasing the project on their Instagram feed with images of a banner that said flying. Celine says they have filmed a version of their spring 2021 runway show that will be part of the project.

Originally, Celine wasn't expected to return with both its men's and women's collection until Paris Fashion Week. The brand made the switch to co-ed shows as of this past March. The brand also said that they could potentially go back to staging the men's and women's shows separately based on what creative director Hedi Slimane saw fit.

For the upcoming men's collection, audiences can expect Hedi Slimane's signature rock star inspired style and skinny silhouettes. As for what else he has in store for Celine menswear fans, that will be seen on July 29 at 4 pm.

photo: courtesy of Celine