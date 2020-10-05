Celtic and Co. announces winning jumper for Wool Week

Cornish fashion and lifestyle brand Celtic and Co, is once again supporting the annual Wool Week with a new jumper designed by a student from Plymouth College of Art.

Celtic and Co, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has been taking part in a year-long design competition with Campaign for Wool as part of the annual week’s 10th anniversary.

The competition invited fashion design students to send in jumper designs, which would be produced exclusively for Wool Week, to highlight the natural, renewable and biodegradability benefits of wool.

Celtic and Co selected Courtney Davies from Plymouth College of Art as its Wool Week design competition winner for her Geelong wool jumper with diamond stitch detail and extra-wide arms.

The ‘Geelong Courtney Jumper’ will be displayed on the brand’s stand during an interactive Wool Week event, as well as be available for customers to buy exclusively online. The jumper has been made in a limited run of 100 and will be priced 145 pounds.

Commenting on the competition, Kath Whitworth, co-founder of Celtic and Co, said in a statement: “There are so many talented designers in our universities. We have been very happy to work with Courtney together on this project. Her vision for our jumper fitted perfectly to our brand, style, and ethos. Wool is such a versatile material and importantly Courtney’s design is both commercial and sustainable.”

Other brands including Brora and John Smedley will also be launching exclusive knits with fashion design students as part of Wool Week 2020.

Campaign for Wool’s Wool Week takes place from October 5-18.

Images: courtesy of Celtic and Co