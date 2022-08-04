Celtic & Co. collaborates with HD Wool Apparel Insulation

Sustainable Cornish fashion brand Celtic & Co. has teamed up with ethically driven performance-led insulation company HD Wool Apparel Insulation to produce three new jackets for its autumn/winter 2022 collection.

The collaboration expands Celtic & Co.’s British-made waxed cotton outerwear offering to include three insulated jackets created using hand-selected, fully traceable British Wool with HD Wool Apparel Insulation.

The collection includes two new styles for men, a jacket and an overshirt, as well as an organic waxed cotton jacket with removable liner for women. The fibre composition of the insulation inside the new jackets is 75 percent wool and 25 percent Ingeo, which is a naturally derived poly-lactide fibre that helps stabilise the material so it can be washed.

In addition, all wool used in the making of the insulation is sourced through The Woolkeepers, a bespoke quality assurance platform, which was developed to provide producers with a sustainable route to market while giving consumers the confidence that the wool can be traced and certified.

Image: Celtic & Co.

Morgan Webber-Newman, senior product developer at Celtic & Co., said in a statement: “Our design process is always sustainability-led, using only natural materials. So, when we heard about this new form of insulation, we thought it would be a perfect fit with our brand ethos.

“We’ve selected one of HD Wool’s Evolve Active Insulations which is made from fully traceable, washable British wool specifically designed to replace polyester wadding. The new ladies’ style we have created using this insulation has even more added eco credentials, as the outer material is organic cotton which is also PFC free.”

Jo Dawson, founder of HD Wool Apparel Insulation, added: “As two British companies leading the way in sustainability, it’s been great collaborating with the Celtic & Co. team who have a shared aim of helping people choose planet-positive clothing by supporting our wool growers here in the UK.

“At HD Wool, we work with nature to produce active technical wool insulation as a sustainable replacement for synthetic batting to keep you in your comfort zone longer. Wool is a naturally renewable fibre, and we actively support farmers with the highest standards of animal welfare, while always paying a fair price for their wool.”