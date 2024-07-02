Celtic & Co. unveils first-ever denim collection

Cornwall-based sustainable fashion brand Celtic & Co., has unveiled its first-ever denim collection, following demand from its customers.

Zoe Bray, managing director at Celtic & Co., said in a statement: “The team is so excited about the arrival of our very first jeans! It’s something we have talked about for so long, and now they are finally here.

“We style with jeans every season - they’re an obvious pairing for our range of signature knitwear and other more casual clothing and footwear. We are always asked where they come from, and it will be great for our customer services team to now be able to respond with pieces from our own collection.”

The sustainable denim collection launches online on July 17 and features two classic cuts of jeans, wide-leg and straight-leg styles, both mid-rise, available in an indigo rinse and mid-wash. Prices range from 109 pounds.

Celtic & Co. denim collection Credits: Celtic & Co.

Commenting on the denim’s sustainability credentials, Bray added: “These jeans have been produced with sustainability in mind. The rinses we have chosen require very little water for production and are made from 100 percent cotton from a source which is working to improve the lives of cotton farmers worldwide.

“By using this pure natural fibre not only makes them easy to recycle at the end of their life, but having no elastane also makes them more durable. Elastane is entirely unrecyclable and degrades over time which means jeans loose their shape, so by consciously choosing no elastane mid-weight denim, we’re giving them a longer life.”

Celtic & Co., the digitally native retailer, is known for its ethically sourced, natural sustainable knitwear, footwear and outerwear.