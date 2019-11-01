Central Saint Martins pledges commitment to creative ecology

Committed to addressing the climate and biodiversity emergency, London's Central Saint Martins has pledged their commitment to creative ecology.

The renowned art and design school strongly believes that the world is shaped through creative action. A statement on their website vowed, "our relationship with the planet's resources calls for urgent and lasting change. If the global population reaches 9.6 billion by 2050, the equivalent of almost three planets will be required to sustain current lifestyles. Artists and designers are uniquely placed to meet these challenges. All forms of creative practice combine the ability to imagine new futures with the means to deliver them. Our work isn't defined simply by what we produce, but what comes before and after – how those things are made and how they are used."