Central Saint Martins' students sketch end up on the Alexander McQueen catwalk

Central Saint Martins' MA Fashion students collaborated on a sketch that became a garment in Alexander McQueen’s SS20 collection. When the McQueen flagship opened in London, MA Fashion Womenswear Pathway tutor, Julie Verhoeven, brought students to its archive and exhibition space to experience a drawing class in situ. The students gathered around to sketch an Ophelia dress and interacted with Verhoeven’s exercises. She challenged them to work in different ways, taping charcoal to the ends of paintbrushes, working with their non-dominant hand or sketching across each other’s pages.

The McQueen team transformed the students' collective sketch into an embroidered garment for its SS20 collection. Vogue shared the story of the particular dress with Sarah Burton, BA Fashion alum and Creative Director of Alexander McQueen, outlining the process to transform sketches into the finished garment.

Photos: courtesy of Central Saint Martins, UAL