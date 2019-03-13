Centre of Excellence in Textiles opens in Hawick

The Centre of Excellence in Textiles in Hawick, which has been developed to help address business critical skills issues in the textiles and knitwear sector in the Scottish Borders, has opened and welcomed its first trainees.

The project follows an award of 610,000 pounds from the Scottish Government via the South of Scotland Economic Partnership last year and is being led by Scottish Borders Council.

The first trainees will learn about hand finishing and machine skills, explained the centre, following research commissioned by the project steering group into the areas of most demand for local textiles businesses.

David Martin, key sector manager for creative industries at Skills Development Scotland, said in a statement: “The Centre of Excellence will play a key role in addressing the skills needs of the sector, and the initial research carried out with 27 companies has identified their likely employment opportunities and succession planning requirements over the next five years.

“This initial block of training is an opportunity to target the area of greatest need, and I would encourage anyone who would like to work in knitwear or textiles, or has done so previously and would like to return, to take up the opportunity to get the training that will make them a prime candidate for upcoming employment opportunities.”

The centre is also being supported by a range of Scottish Borders-based textile and knitwear manufacturers, as well as Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Development International and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Martin added: “Skills Development Scotland is working closely with the project partners and industry representatives to ensure that the training provided through the Centre of Excellence is absolutely focused on delivering what the businesses need and the apprenticeship opportunities that will help people get long term employment within this growing sector.”

Commenting on the importance of the centre, Clive Brown, sales director of Hawick-based Barrie Knitwear, which is supporting and assisting training alongside Johnstons of Elgin, said: “The industry as a whole in the Scottish Borders is right behind this project, which will help provide school leavers and the unemployed with the basic skills across a range of areas to help them get jobs in the sector, as well as support existing employees with developing their skills further, including in leadership and management.

“Knitwear and textiles have moved on significantly in recent years and many of the businesses in the Scottish Borders are growing and need to bring new people into the industry. This is a fantastic opportunity for people to take the first step towards an exciting new career.”