CEO and founder of Perfect Corp Alice Chang recognised by Tech Trailblazers Awards

Alice Chang, the CEO and Founder of Perfect Corp., an artificial intelligence and augmented reality beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has been recognised as a top female leader in tech at the Tech Trailblazers Awards.

The Tech Trailblazers Awards are aimed at small businesses that are under seven years old, and at C-series funding or below.

During this year’s Tech Trailblazers Awards, Chang was recognised in the Female CxO Trailblazers classification.

The award goes to those who demonstrate key leadership qualities such as driving innovation, promoting diversity and encouraging agile practices.

“It is an honour to be recognised by Tech Trailblazers in the Female CxO Category,” said Chang. “At Perfect Corp., our goal is to solve consumer pain problems through AI and AR digital tech innovations, and we look forward to driving further advancement in beauty and fashion tech, and help brands leverage the opportunities created by the metaverse.”

Perfect Corp. has helped brands to establish an omnichannel presence, and focuses on using AI and AR powered solutions to transform retail experiences. This includes virtual try on for beauty and fashion products and skin diagnostics powered by AIs.