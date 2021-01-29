CFDA and NYMD partner with Informa Markets

Informa Markets Fashion, host to a comprehensive portfolio of fashion trade events, including Magic, Coterie, Project and Micam Americas, has joined forces with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), New York Men’s Day (NYMD), and e-commerce wholesale platform partner NuOrder for the launch of CFDA and NYMD at Coterie and Project Digital. The program, featuring a collection of designers showing on CFDA’s Runway360 digital platform, including NYMD menswear and gender-fluid fashion brands, will give designers the opportunity to showcase their latest collections to Informa’s global audience of fashion buyers and retailers. Powered by NuOrder’s innovative B2B technology, the Coterie and Project Digital marketplaces will bring to life fresh points-of-view in design and directly connect registered and qualified buyers to participating brands, allowing for increased discovery of new and unique product during the early 2021 buying season and highly anticipated American Fashion Week events.

In its second edition, Project Digital, a classic and contemporary menswear digital marketplace, launched on January 15, while Coterie Digital, an elevated contemporary womenswear digital marketplace will launch on February 16, which is also introducing its second edition. The 20 prominent and emerging designers participating in the program will showcase their latest autumn/winter 2021 collections as well as products available for immediate delivery through interactive and shoppable digital showrooms. Shopped by Informa Markets Fashion’s large global community of big box, online, specialty, and boutique fashion buyers and retailers, the marketplaces feature highly customizable digital showrooms - powered by NuOrder’s Virtual Showroom Technology – allowing brands to present collections in a variety of shoppable mediums such as lookbooks, videos, and product catalogues. With both Project and Coterie digital trade events timed to fashion buying season and New York Fashion Week, designers will also be refreshing their wholesale offerings, and posting new collections timed to the upcoming fashion week.

“We are thrilled to partner with the CFDA and NYMD to shine a spotlight on this incredible and highly curated group of emerging and very talented designers,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion, in a statement. “The fashion-forward consumer is anxiously craving what’s new and next at a rapidly increasing speed. We are dedicated to helping our retailers and buyers discover emerging trends and fresh brands, and most importantly, efficiently facilitating the connection needed to bring these unique products to brick-and-mortar or digital shelves quickly.”

In addition to the designer’s collections being showcased within their dedicated digital showrooms, the CFDA and NYMD at Coterie and Project Digital program will also include robust custom content, contextualizing emerging trends that are immediately shoppable for retailers. These latest collections, which will have high visibility within dedicated CFDA and NYMD category pages in the Project and Coterie digital marketplaces, will also be highlighted in NYFW-aligned editorial roundups, social media brand previews, and digital marketing efforts.

“We are so excited and honored to facilitate the CFDA and NYMD brands exposure to retailers on the Project and Coterie digital marketplaces. It is our mission here at NuOrder to help brands and retailers come together seamlessly to be inspired and connect. This program will give retailers, worldwide, the ability to shop brands and place orders,” said Tommy Fazio, fashion director of NuOrder, in a statement.

photo: via Runway360