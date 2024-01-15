CFDA and Sotheby’s celebrate Defining American Style auction

Ahead of the upcoming New York Fashion Week, the event’s organiser Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) had already set out to celebrate American fashion through the opening of an exhibition honouring designers from the region.

The display was held as a preview to luxury auction house Sotheby’s latest sale, ‘Vision of America’, which consists of the ongoing auction ‘CFDA: Defining American Style’.

Curated by CFDA chairman Thom Browne, the latter’s selection offers up a total of 37 looks for the benefit of the organisation’s CFDA Foundation, all of which have been displayed in a museum-like setting that is open to the public until January 20.

The exhibition itself looks to take visitors through the story of American fashion, and is anchored by a number of notable gowns, including Norma Kamali’s red Statue of Liberty Centennial piece.

To celebrate the occasion, the CFDA invited a slew of public figures for the curation’s unveiling, with the likes of Julia Fox, Anna Wintour, Nina Garcia, Evan Mock and Linda Fargo among the attendees.

Designers such as Ralph Rucci, Christian Siriano, Maxwell Osborne and Jason Wu were also in attendance.

Sotheby’s auction is scheduled to run through to January 23 via its official website, days ahead of New York Fashion Week’s beginning in February.