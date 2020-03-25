CFDA and Vogue launch Covid-19 relief fund to help US fashion industry

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue have launched a relief fund for people in the US fashion community who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative, called A Common Thread, looks to raise awareness around the growing global crisis and builds on the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund which was originally established in response to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The initiative will also see the launch of a video series under the same name which will shine a spotlight on designers and other fashion professionals and tell the stories of how they have been affected, how they are coping, and their plans moving forward in light of the pandemic.

People can donate to the cause via text or online.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anne Wintour wrote: “One of the worst feelings a crisis like this one can inspire is helplessness. And there is so much help that is needed, especially as small businesses and workers across this country suffer devastating economic consequences. Among those already affected are those in the fashion community, from designers to their employees and retail workers up and down the economic scale.

“There are inspiring stories of designers making masks and medical supplies, but I have also been hearing from those who fear they won’t make payroll, or who have seen orders returned, their stores closed, who fear their businesses and their livelihoods may not survive what we’re going through. And all of us at Vogue—together with the Council of Fashion Designers of America - are determined to help.

“There is not a simple fix for our industry, I know. The challenges we face are profound. But this fund, I hope, is a step in the right direction, and I’m looking forward to telling you more about it in the days and weeks to come.”