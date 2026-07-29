CFDA and Vogue launch United Flags of Fashion installation at Rockefeller Center

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Vogue, Rockefeller Center and America250 have unveiled United Flags of Fashion, a public installation celebrating American fashion ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Opened on 27 July at Rockefeller Center in New York, the project features more than 120 custom flags created by leading US designers, each reimagining the flags of the 50 states, five US territories and Washington, D.C.

Participating brands and designers include Calvin Klein, Coach, Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch and Willy Chavarria.

The installation will remain on display above Rockefeller Center through 4 September, transforming the landmark into a public showcase of American fashion, design and creativity. It was launched at an event hosted by Anna Wintour, CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb, and CFDA chairman Thom Browne.