CFDA announces award nominees

The original CFDA Awards were planned for June 8, but thanks to coronavirus a wrench was thrown in that plan. However, that won't stop America's governing fashion body from recognizing top tier talent.

“In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity,” said Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, in a statement. “We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honoring the American fashion industry in 2021.”

“In lieu of the in-person event, we will be prioritizing new and existing programming to support our designer community during the global pandemic – by redirecting efforts towards next generation scholarships and making important changes to bring racial equity to the fashion industry,” said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, in a statement. “The annual gala serves as our largest fundraiser, and our hope is to continue raising money to support this work through industry contributions.”

For American Womenswear Designer of the Year the nominees are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for The Row, Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, and Tom Ford. The nominees for American Menswear Designer of the Year are Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Todd Snyder, Thom Browne, and Tom Ford. The nominees of American Accessories Designer of the Year are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for The Row, Gabriela Hearst, Stuart Vevers of Coach, Jennifer Fisher, and Telfar Clemens. The nominees for American Emerging Designer of the Year are Christopher John Rogers, Kenneth Nicholson, Peter Do, Reese Cooper, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto for Staud. The nominees for Global Womensear Designer of the Year are Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries van Noten, Miuccia Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, and Rick Owens. The nominees of Global Menswear Designer of the Year are Craig Green, Dries van Noten, Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, Kim Jones for Dior, and Virigl Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

This year's CFDA Award winners will be announced on September 14 to kickoff New York Fashion Week. The winners will be announced on CFDA.com and the CFDA's social media channels.

Photo courtesy of CFDA