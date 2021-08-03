CFDA announces dates for in-person 2021 Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) will be hosting its annual awards show on November 10, marking the ceremony’s return to the physical form. The event, which usually takes place in the early days of Summer but was pushed back due to Covid-19 concerns, is one of the first major fashion events to announce its return to an in-person format.

Last year, the awards were held digitally through CFDA’s runway360 platform for pandemic-friendly purposes. However, this announcement hints at the promising possibility of more in-person fashion events that could take place in the near future.

“This is an important moment in American fashion. There is much excitement about the return of New York City and New York Fashion Week as well as the top calibre of diverse talent making their mark on the city and the global fashion landscape,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a release.

The announcement comes a week after the release of the upcoming New York Fashion Week schedule by CFDA and IMG. The roundup also includes several in-person events that will take place as planned in September.

“The CFDA Fashion Awards are our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we are looking forward to our industry coming together, in person again, to celebrate the very best of American creativity,” added Kolb.

The awards will take place at Seagram Building on Park Avenue in New York and will follow CDC and New York State Health Guidelines.