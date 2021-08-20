CFDA announces further health and safety guidelines for NYFW

As the fashion industry begins to open its doors to the world again, fashion weeks have begun to outline a number of guidelines in order to ensure guest safety and the smooth running of events.

Earlier in the month, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced attendees for New York Fashion Week must show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination. The organisation has now outlined further restrictions and guidelines visitors are encouraged to follow while attending the shows.

The upcoming in-person fashion week is the first in almost two years, after shows moved to digital platforms in response to rising Covid-19 concerns. With shows officially running ahead physically this year, guidelines are being set out in accordance with state regulations and recommendations.

CFDA’s chief executive Steve Kolb released a statement outlining the new guidelines, with further details from collaborating partner IMG on the measurements being taken.

Attendees are now being encouraged to wear masks at all times indoors unless they are in designated eating areas or when a show is underway. Wearing a mask indoors is strongly recommended by New York State and the Center for Disease Control and Protection, a view strongly supported by CFDA itself.

Additionally, the organisation has announced plans to reduce guest capacities in venues whilst also spacing out seating allowing for more breathing room. An open-air venue has also been added to the roster for the second time in the history of NYFW, enabling designers to choose between indoor and outdoor viewing for their guests.

CFDA has also announced it will be partnering with Clear, which will provide access to its health pass technology for all CFDA designers. The Clear app provides individuals with a verified vaccination identity pass, offering an easy way to provide vaccination information at shows. CFDA is encouraging all partakers to use the app.