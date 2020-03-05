CFDA announces new awards

The CFDA awards are scheduled for Monday, June 8, and this year the event will be seeing a new set of awards. This year, the organization has added categories for International Men’s Designer of the Year and Women’s Designer of the Year, Face of the Year and Brand of the Year. Both categories will be open to American and International contenders.

Additionally, the Positive Change Award has now been separated into two categories: Environmental Sustainability and Positive Social Influence. The remaining categories include, American Women’s Designer of the Year, American Men’s Designer of the Year, American Accessories Designer of the Year, American Emerging Designer of the Year, Fashion Icon Award, Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard, Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert, and the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event, which is CFDA's biggest fundraiser for the year, will be held at the Celeste Bartos Forum at the New York Public Library. It will mark the first time the event has been held there since 2008.