CFDA announces recipients of A Common Thread grant

The CFDA and Vogue have announced 44 recipients of A Common Thread - a new initiative launched two months ago to provide aid to companies within the fashion industry whose businesses have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The CFDA has raised 5 million dollars to award grants, and over 1,000 applications from brands, retailers and factories in need of aid.

The initiative is awarding 2.13 million dollars across 44 businesses for the first round. The recipients, which include 35 brands, seven retailers and two factories, were selected by a panel of fashion industry experts. The 35 brand recipients include Bode, Brother Vellies, Carol Hannah, Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, Gypsy Sport, Rodarte, Prabal Gurung and Sandy Liang.

The grant money is expected to go towards rehiring furloughed employees, rent payments, payments to factories or manufacturers, the production of future collections and digital marketing and e-commerce updates.

The CFDA and Vogue will continue to consider more recipients for the second round of funding.

Photo courtesy of CFDA