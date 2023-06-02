CFDA Fashion Awards to take place November 6

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced details of its 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, which is set to take place November 6.

With Amazon Fashion as its presenting partner, the gala and ceremony will be held for the first time at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

The event itself is part of the CFDA’s efforts to celebrate American fashion, providing programme funding for the organisation’s selection of offerings, including scholarships, business development and diversity initiatives.

Nominees and honourees for the selection of awards will be announced mid-September.

In a release, Muge Erdirik Dogen, president of Amazon Fashion, said: “Amazon Fashion looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the CFDA and further supporting its mission of strengthening American fashion.

“I am excited to celebrate the visionaries of today who are helping to shape the fashion industry and to continue making Amazon a destination for fashion designers to engage with and inspire millions of customers.”

Last year, the big winners included the likes of Khaite’s Catherine Holstein, Bode’s Emily Adams Bode Aujla, Raul Lopez from Luar, Elena Velez and stylist Law Roach.