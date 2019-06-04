CFDA names 2019 award winners

The CFDA Awards took place at the Brooklyn Museum last night, and it was a night of celebration for top designer talent. Brandon Maxwell won the CFDA award for womenswear designer of the year, his second CFDA Award after winning the Swarovski emerging womenswear designer award in 2016. Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen won Accessory Designer of the Year for The Row, having won the same award last year. This marks the fifth CFDA Award won by the duo.

Rick Owens won the Menswear Designer of the Year Award, he previously received the 2017 Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Emily Adams Bode won the Emerging Designer of the Year label for Bode.

Jennifer Lopez was named Fashion Icon, presented by incoming CFDA chairman Tom Ford. Harold Koda, the former curator-in-chief of the Met Costume Institute, presented Vogue editor Lynn Yaeger with the Media Award.

Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen, was recognized with the Valentino Garavano and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award, presented by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. This year the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Bob Mackie by actress Bernadette Peters.

The Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was presented to fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. The Positive Change Award was presented Eileen Fisher by Public School designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborn, who collaborated with her earlier this year.

This year’s CFDA Awards sponsors included LIFEWTR as the official hydration partner, American Airlines as of official airline partner, Ecco Domani as the official wine partner, ECONYL* as the official carpet partner, Lyft as the ride share partner, Maestro Dobel Tequila as the official spirit sponsor, Perrier-Jouët as the official champagne partner, and The Standard as the official hotel partner. photo: cfda.com