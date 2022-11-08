CFDA names winners of its 2022 Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has revealed the winners of this year’s Fashion Awards during a ceremony at Casa Cipriani, in New York’s Manhattan.

For its 60th anniversary, the event, which was sponsored by Amazon Fashion, saw attendance from a slew of notable figures from various industries, including Cher, Julia Fox, Drake and the entire Kardashian family.

While Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn hosted the red carpet, the awards night itself was hosted by American actress Natasha Lyonne, who was joined on stage by a number of co-hosts, such as Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst and Aurora James, to present the awards.

The winner of the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award was Catherine Holstein of Khaite, while the title of American Menswear Designer of the Year went to Bode’s Emily Adams Bode Aujla. Raul Lopez from Luar won American Accessory Designer of the Year and the CFDA’s Emerging Designer of the Year was revealed to be Elena Velez.

In addition to the award winners, CFDA also celebrated this year’s honourees, which it had revealed in the days leading up to the event.

Image: CFDA, Amazon Fashion Innovation Award - Skims

Law Roach, who counts the likes of Zendaya, Ariana Grande and Celine Dion among his clients, was honoured with CFDA’s Inaugural Stylist Award. Industry veteran Patti Wilson accepted the Media Award, for her editorial work in the publications like Vogue Italia and V Magazine.

Asian-led fashion label House of Slay won this year’s Positive Social Influence Award, while Kim Kardashian’s Skims received the first Innovation Award Presented by Amazon Fashion.

This year, the late designer Virgil Abloh posthumously received the CFDA Board of Trustee’s Award, which recognised Louis Vuitton’s former artistic director for his global contribution to fashion.

FashionUnited has collected the full list of winners below.

Winners and Honourees

American Menswear Designer of the Year:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year:

American Emerging Designer of the Year:

American Accessory Designer of the Year:

Fashion Icon:

Positive Social Influence Award:

Amazon Innovation Award:

Board of Trustee’s Award:

Stylist Award:

Media Award in Honour of Eugenia Sheppard:

Founder’s Award in Honour of Eleanor Lambert:

Environmental Sustainability Award:

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award:

Special Anniversary Award:

Emily Adams Bode Aujla, BodeCatherine Holstein, KhaiteElena VelezRaul Lopez, LuarLenny KravitzThe House of Slay - Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra WilliamSkims - Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede, Emma GredeVirgil AblohLaw RoachPatti WilsonAndrew BoltonThe United Nations, accepted by Amina J. Mohammad, UN deputy secretary-generalChrome Hearts - Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard StarkJeffrey Banks