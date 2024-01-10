CFDA posts preliminary schedule for NYFW Fall /Winter 2024

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled the preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Fall/Winter 2024 season. Peter Do is set to kick off the schedule, presenting his second collection for Helmut Lang on February 9, while CFDA chairman Thom Browne returns to show on schedule, closing out the season with his show on February 14.

Featuring over 70 designers, the preliminary schedule includes a mix of physical runway shows, digital presentations, and by-appointment showcases. Established returning designers include Carolina Herrera, Coach, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, and Proenza Schouler.

Gabriela Hearst is set to present her first collection following her exit from Chloé in September 2023, while Monse, Lafayette 148, and Libertine make their return to the New York Fashion Week schedule this season. Other brands returning to NYFW include Delpozo, who will be staging a unique, by-appointment-only presentation to commemorate its 50-year anniversary.

Ulla Johnson FW23, New York Fashion Week Credits: ©Launchmetrics/Spotlight

In a much-anticipated international debut, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, stepping away from his role at Ann Demeulemeester, will present his eponymous brand in New York for the first time on February 11. This season also welcomes Bishme Cromartie, Callas, Colleen Allen, Jane Wade, and Meruert Tolegen, marking their first appearances on the official NYFW schedule.

Emerging talents Diotima and Zankov, runners-up in the Fashion Fund, along with finalists Kim Shui and Tanner Fletcher, will also present their collections, showcasing the diverse future of fashion.

“For the upcoming season, we continue to build on New York Fashion Week’s unique strengths, from new and emerging designers to established and international brands and diverse voices who are defining global fashion creativity,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, in a statement.

“In addition, we are proud to continue and grow the CFDA NYFW Travel Fund to bring esteemed international voices to New York and extend the reach of our American designers to a worldwide audience.”