CFDA releases schedule for upcoming New York Fashion Week

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has revealed the schedule for the upcoming New York Fashion Week, which is set to take place from February 11 to 16.

A number of big names will be returning to present either runway shows or digital activations, including Gabriela Hearst, Michael Kors, Cate Holstein of Khaite, Tom Ford, Stuart Vevers of Coach and Christian Siriano.

Additionally, a cohort of new faces will be hosting in-person activations, such as the likes of Dauphinette, Interior, Judy Turned, Loring, Luchen, Melke, Saint Sintra and Zankov.

Shows and presentations will continue to run through CFDA’s digital hub, Runway360, which will be available year-round to support those involved.

The organisation has also stated that in-person shows will take place in accordance with New York State’s health guidelines, which require individuals to provide evidence of covid-19 vaccinations on entry and to wear a mask at all times when indoors. There will also be a reduced guest capacity in show venues, with enough space to accommodate social distancing. Similar restrictions were in place during the show’s last edition.

Despite conditions, it seems as though most brands are set to go ahead with in-person runway shows for now, with the schedule revealing a significant number of physical events arranged to take place throughout the week.