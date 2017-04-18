CFDA shortens New York Fashion Week

Admit it, despite the glamour and thrill of seeing all the new collections, Fashion Week can be a bit exhausting. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has taken note of this time and time again, but now, they have finally done something about it. The spring 2018 calendar for New York Fashion Week will be one day shorter, with Marc Jacobs still closing the shows on Wednesday September 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Previously, the shows officially ran from Thursday to the following Thursday, but some brands have begun showing as early as Wednesday, and a few even starting to show on Tuesday. Between over a week of shows, often back-to-back, editors, buyers and stylists were beginning to feel the grueling process of New York Fashion Week. It's also no longer like back in the day when the vast majority of shows were centralized at Bryant Park. Now, they are scattered all over the city from Midtown to Downtown, with the main venues at Skylight Clarkson Square.

New York Fashion Week calendar to be shorter by one day

Calvin Klein will be opening New York Fashion Week next season with a show on Thursday at 10 a.m. Tom Ford will also be showing that same day at 7 p.m.

While other time slot changes are still in the works, there has been no official announcement on how the new official schedule will look yet.

Many designers have announced they are opting out of New York Fashion Week all together. Proenza Schouler will now be showing on the Haute Couture calendar in Paris. Rodarte will also be opting out of New York Fashion Week and will do a presentation in Paris instead.

The notable absences from the calendar perhaps resulted in the shortening of the week. It's also no secret that the CFDA is trying to find a way to bring back appeal to the event which has been losing both attendees and designers. Perhaps this is just part one to their formula?

photo:via New York Fashion Week Facebook page