CFDA to host march for democracy with Vogue

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is partnering with Vogue on a non-partisan march in midtown Manhattan, New York to kickstart New York Fashion Week on September 6.

The ‘Fashion For Our Future’ event will unite more than 1,000 people from the American fashion industry, including designers, models, retailers, factory workers, editors, influencers, and students to raise awareness and encourage the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

Vogue states that designers including Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Diane von Furstenberg, and Tommy Hilfiger are expected to take part in the march from Herald Square up to Bryant Park.

Anna Wintour, chief content officer at Condé Nast, and global editorial director of Vogue, said in a statement: “Voting strengthens our democracy and puts the power in the hands of the American people—and Vogue and the CFDA are going to do everything we can to encourage registration.

“This is an extraordinary election, with incredible consequences for our future and nothing could be more important than participating in it by voting.”

Marchers will be outfitted in exclusive ‘Fashion For Our Future’ T-shirts and dresses designed by American fashion brand Old Navy’s design team and CFDA member Zac Posen.

A limited run of the T-shirts and dresses will also be available for sale on oldnavy.com and in the retailer’s three New York City flagship stores following the march on September 6.

Zac Posen, executive vice president and creative director of Gap Inc., and chief creative officer of Old Navy, added: “For 30 years, Old Navy has stood for the democracy of style, making fashion accessible to all. And we believe that democracy – like fashion – is at its best when everyone can participate. We are thrilled to partner with so many others in our industry to show that every voice counts.”