CFDA to recognise Naomi Campbell with Fashion Icon Award

British model Naomi Campbell is to be awarded by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) with the 2018 Fashion Icon Award.

Campbell will be the recipient amongst a roster of industry visionaries, including Rihanna, Beyoncé, David Bowie, Pharrell Williams and Kate Moss.

The CFDA Fashion Awards, founded in 1981, are the highest honour in fashion in the USA to recognize the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in womenswear, menswear, accessories and emerging talent, as well as journalism, creative vision, personal style, positive change, and lifetime achievement.

Nominations for each award category are submitted by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, an invitation-only network made up of the 500+ members of the CFDA, along with top fashion retailers, journalists, stylists and influencers.

This year sees Virgil Abloh nominated in both the menswear and womenswear categories as well as Thom Browne, Tom Ford and Raf Simons for menswear.

The 2018 ceremony will be held on June 4th and feature the award show's first-ever female host, Issa Rae. Designers Diane Von Furstenberg, Narciso Rodriguez and Carolina Herrera will all receive nods for Positive Change.

The CFDA announced Campbell to be the recipient of its Icon Award via its Instagram account.

Photo credit: CFDA announcement via Instagram