CFDA unveils NYFW: Bridal schedule

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has unveiled the official schedule for New York Fashion Week: Bridal, which will run from October 3 to 6, featuring more than 40 designers and their newest bridal collections.

The official Bridal schedule combines catwalk shows, presentations and private appointments, and among the designer showcases include Carolina Herrera, Lela Rose, Marchesa, and Vera Wang, as well as the 20th-anniversary show from Anne Barge.

Other highlights include a presentation by 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Danielle Frankel, as well as catwalk showcases from Tel Aviv-based bridal couture designer label Galia Lahav, British designer Savannah Miller, Vietnamese designer Phuong My, Paris-based Rime Arodaky and New York designer Romona Keveža.

A number of bridal designers will also be holding by appointment only showcases including Carolina Herrera, Vera Wang, Temperley Bridal, Barcelona-based Yolancris, Tel Aviv’s Eisen Stein, and Claire Pettibone.

Notable absences include Monique Lhuillier, Reem Acra, and Naeem Khan.